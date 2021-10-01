Have you seen Taylor? Deputies searching for missing Bradenton woman

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing woman they say is without her medication.
Taylor Chaney, 35, was last seen at 10:45 a.m. after leaving her home in the 6600 block of Drewry’s Bluff for her morning walk, but never returned.
Deputies say she has no phone or money with her and has health conditions.
According to a press release, her family says it is unusual for her to disappear.
A description of what she was last seen wearing was unavailable.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.
