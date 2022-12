The girl was last seen Friday evening and is believed to be in the Palmetto area.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl went missing Friday afternoon after running away from home, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Scarlett Jameson has not returned to her home in the 3500 block of 14 Street West, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Detectives said they believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.