Diane Shipley was last seen walking away from a doctor's office in the 2400 block of University Parkway East.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 59-year-old Diane Shipley.

Deputies say Shipley was last seen around 11:20 a.m. Thursday walking away from a doctor's office in the 2400 block of University Parkway East.

Authorities did not release a description of Shipley or information on what she was last seen wearing.