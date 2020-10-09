Have you seen Sharon? Deputies searching for missing 66-year-old woman

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 66-year-old woman they say suffers from memory loss.
Sharon White, 66, was last seen walking away from her home around 7:45 p.m. in the area of 8400 Gardens Cir. and has not returned, according to deputies.
White was said to be wearing a bright colored yellow, green and red tie dyed shirt with blue jeans and pink tennis shoes.
Deputies say White suffers from medical issues and memory loss and is considered to be endangered at this time.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
