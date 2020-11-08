x
Sheriff: Missing, endangered man may be in Sarasota

Deputies say he threatened to harm himself yesterday while at his mother's home in Bradenton.
SARASOTA, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are searching for a missing man they say is endangered. 

Jason Hackett, 27, was last seen Monday afternoon leaving his mother's Bradenton home. Deputies say he became upset and threatened to harm himself before he left the home. 

He may be in the Sarasota area. 

If anyone has information on Hackett's whereabouts, call MCSO at (941) 747-3011. 

