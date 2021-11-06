x
Manatee County

Deputies search for missing, endangered man

The man left his home in the middle of the night and never returned, deputies say.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen in Palmetto, Florida.

Jerome Gordon, 46, left his house off of 72nd Street Court East sometime in the middle of the night, a news release from the sheriff's office reports. He has not returned home.

Deputies say Gordon recently had a "major medical event" that weakened his mental capacity and requires medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerome Gordan can contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

