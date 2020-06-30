Manatee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing endangered man

SARASOTA, Fla. — Manatee County deputies need your help finding a man they believe to be endangered.
Vladislav Nadezhda Serebryanskiy was last seen driving away from his sister’s house on Saturday in the 1300 block of Doris Drive in Sarasota. He drives a 2006 Grey Honda Odyssey Mini Van with a FL tag number 2250OZ.
The sheriff's office says Vladislav requires medication, does not have a cell phone and has not made contact with his family since Saturday. He is 6 feet tall and around 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
- American Academy of Pediatrics supports in-person learning for students this fall
- SeaWold hosting fireworks shows for July 4 weekend
- City of Sarasota passes face mask mandate for indoor and outdoor public spaces
- Swine flu with potential for human pandemic found in Chinese pigs
- Group calls for mandatory masks in Hillsborough County public schools
- These Florida beaches are closed July 4th weekend
- Zip codes with the most coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter