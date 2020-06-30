Manatee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing endangered man

He hasn't been seen since Saturday.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Manatee County deputies need your help finding a man they believe to be endangered.

Vladislav Nadezhda Serebryanskiy was last seen driving away from his sister’s house on Saturday in the 1300 block of Doris Drive in Sarasota. He drives a 2006 Grey Honda Odyssey Mini Van with a FL tag number 2250OZ.

The sheriff's office says Vladislav requires medication, does not have a cell phone and has not made contact with his family since Saturday. He is 6 feet tall and around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

