Where is Vodka? Bradenton police searching for missing 14-year-old

Police say she was last seen on June 25.
Credit: Bradenton Police Department

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Vodka Davidson was last seen on June 25 in Bradenton.

She is described as a 5-feet, 6-inch, 120-pound, Asian female with black wavy hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Yolanda Torres at 941-932-9300. 

