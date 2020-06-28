Where is Vodka? Bradenton police searching for missing 14-year-old

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police say Vodka Davidson was last seen on June 25 in Bradenton.
She is described as a 5-feet, 6-inch, 120-pound, Asian female with black wavy hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Yolanda Torres at 941-932-9300.
