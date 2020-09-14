Deputies searching for missing kayaker in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are searching for a missing man after his kayak was found half-submerged a couple of miles away from his home.
The sheriff's office said Peter Hasakis's mother reported that he was not home when she woke up and that a green kayak was missing from her back porch. She also said Hasakis, 30, left his phone and wallet at the home.
About an hour after the call, deputies with the sheriff's office Marine Unit found the kayak half-submerged in shallow water about two miles west of Catalina Drive. Deputies don't yet know if Hasakis fell off the kayak while out in Palma Sola Bay or if he abandoned the craft and swam to shore.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified and are searching the area along with the sheriff's office Marine Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.
