Manatee County deputies searching for missing 67-year-old man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 67-year-old man they say is both homeless and a registered sex offender.

According to a press release, Dale Reichert was last seen at the sheriff's office's Child Protection Investigations Division Office around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say Reichert is required to check in with detectives and was at the office to do so when he was unable to recall the address he was staying at. The sheriff's office says it told him to find out the address and return to report it but he hasn't been seen since then.

Reichert suffers from dementia and has a history of becoming lost, according to a press release. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a yellow shirt, brown sandals and a black Fedora-type hat with a flower on it.

Deputies say he is known to visit the area near 2600 Cortez Road West.