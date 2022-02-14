Have you seen Brianna? Manatee County deputies search for missing 16-year-old

She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for 16-year-old Brianna Pope.

She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at her home on Bayshore Road in Palmetto, the sheriff's office says.

According to deputies, she has run away in the past and needs medication that she doesn't have with her.

Pope is described as being somewhere between 5-foot, 5-inches and 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighing between 120 to 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with blue jean shorts, authorities say.

The sheriff's office says they believe she left her home walking in an unknown direction.