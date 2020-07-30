Search ongoing for missing, endangered man

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man who said he might hurt himself.
Evan Austin, 31, made such statements around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and his family hasn't heard from him since, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
It's believed he could be traveling in a 2006 silver Ford Focus with Indiana tag AJQ830 with several stickers on the back.
Austin was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, green hat and was carrying a black bag. Deputies said he does not have his medication.
Anyone with information on where Austin might be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or 911.
- Florida to close state-run COVID-19 testing sites due to tropical weather
- Miami-Dade County superintendent announces online start to the fall school year
- Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the US hit 150,000
- NASA, SpaceX keeping close eye on storm ahead of bringing astronauts back to Earth
- Police: Missing mother and daughter found in Nebraska, daughter says mom died after medical episode
- Florida is in the cone of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter