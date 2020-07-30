x
Search ongoing for missing, endangered man

Evan Austin could be traveling in a 2006 silver Ford Focus, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man who said he might hurt himself.

Evan Austin, 31, made such statements around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and his family hasn't heard from him since, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed he could be traveling in a 2006 silver Ford Focus with Indiana tag AJQ830 with several stickers on the back.

Austin was wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, green hat and was carrying a black bag. Deputies said he does not have his medication.

Anyone with information on where Austin might be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or 911.

