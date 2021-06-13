Deputies search for missing endangered Manatee County man

The sheriff's office says the man told a friend he was planning to harm himself.

Have you seen Kevin? Manatee County Sheriff deputies say they are searching for a man they say is missing and endangered.

Kevin Parker-Roman, 37, told a friend he had "ingested some medications" and was planning to harm himself, according to deputies.

Parker-Roman was last seen in the 8400 block of Garden Circle driving a 2020 black Chevy Trax SUV with Florida tag QWQJ79. Deputies say he may be driving toward Pinellas County.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call 911 or the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.