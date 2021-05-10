Deputies ask for help to find missing Manatee County woman

Precious Davis last was seen Monday afternoon in Palmetto.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a missing 30-year-old woman who threatened to hurt herself, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Precious Davis last was seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of 8th Avenue E. and 14th Street E., the agency said in a news release.

Davis is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.