Deputies ask for help to find missing Manatee County woman

PALMETTO, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a missing 30-year-old woman who threatened to hurt herself, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
Precious Davis last was seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of 8th Avenue E. and 14th Street E., the agency said in a news release.
Davis is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, according to deputies.
Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.
What other people are reading right now:
- You're vaccinated? Here's why you should still wear a mask
- ADHD: What is it, what are the symptoms and how can I get my student diagnosed?
- Anxiety and depression up by 30% during COVID-19 pandemic
- Dunedin couple decorates entire house with mosaic tiles
- Tampa lawyer, a father of 3, identified as person found dead at Clearwater Beach
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter