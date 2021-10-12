Police searching for Palmetto teen missing for almost a week

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Have you seen Jasmine? Police are asking for the public's help to find the missing Palmetto teen.

According to the Palmetto Police Department, 17-year-old Jasmine Rivera was last seen on Oct. 6 leaving Palmetto High School with her sister.

Investigators say they've confirmed Rivera was dropped off at the Bradenton Riverfront Skate Park later that afternoon but has made no contact with her family since.

Jasmine is 5-feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shirt and jeans.