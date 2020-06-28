Have you seen Mathias? Bradenton police searching for missing 15-year-old

Police say Mathias Williams was last June 25 in the Bradenton Riverwalk area.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Mathias Williams was last June 25 at the Bradenton Riverwalk after he walked away from this mother.

He is described as a 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, white shirt and black shorts.

Williams also has a teardrop tattoo under his right eye, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Yolanda Torres at 941-932-9300.

