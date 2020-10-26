13-year-old girl reported missing from Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing, "endangered" 13-year-old girl.
Kamerra L. Clark left her home in the Palmetto area Sunday evening "saying she was going to harm herself," the sheriff's office said. She has not been seen since leaving the home near the 300 block of 21st Street West.
She is described at 5 feet tall and thin with waist-length braided hair. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black basketball shorts.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or 911.
