Deputies search for missing woman last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 20-year-old woman last seen Monday morning on 29th Avenue West in Bradenton.
Detectives are hoping to locate Nadia L. Montemarano, who they say is considered "endangered." She may be traveling in a car.
Investigators describe her as 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone who knows where Montemarano might be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or dial 911.
