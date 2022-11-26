Police: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in Bradenton crash

The motorcyclist reportedly died in the crash.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle was killed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after he was hit by two cars in a crash in Bradenton on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West, police say.

The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Manatee Avenue West when he was hit by a car that turned onto the same road from 47th Street West and tried to make a U-turn to the other side of the road, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.

The person on the motorcycle then flew away from the car and landed on the opposite side of the road where he was hit by another car driving on that road, authorities say.

The motorcyclist reportedly died in the crash. Both drivers of the cars that hit the person stayed at the scene.

Law enforcement says the investigation remains ongoing and there will be no criminal charges pursued against the two drivers at this time.

All lanes of Manatee Avenue between 43rd Street West and 51st Street West were closed until about 2:00 p.m., police say.