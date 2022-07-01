'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still affected by high bacteria levels.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.

Each of these beaches has high enterococci bacteria levels, which usually is found in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County said. The bacteria can cause disease, infections and/or rashes.

The bacteria-infected water indicates the presence of fecal pollution, which can come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife and sewage.

Under a "no swim" advisory, the beaches remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation are not recommended.

So what beaches are affected?

Hillsborough County

On July 28, Hillsborough County's health department said a beach advisory was issued for the following beaches:

Bahia Beach

Simmons Park Beach

Water samples are scheduled to be collected and retested by Aug. 4.

BEACH ADVISORY

Issued for Bahia & Simmons Park Beaches due to high bacteria levels. This should be considered a potential risk, and swimming isn't recommended. Water samples were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria. Water resampled in a week.

Manatee County

According to the Department of Health in Manatee County, no-swim advisories are still in effect for four beaches across the county.

Bayfront Park North

Manatee Public Beach North

Coquina Beach North

Palma Sola South

"No-swim advisories remain in effect at four Manatee beaches," the Manatee DOH tweeted Monday morning. "We should know more about water quality at these sites Wednesday morning (8/3): Bayfront Park North, Manatee Public Beach North, Coquina Beach North and Palma Sola South."

Sarasota County

Some good news: some beaches that were previously under "no swim" advisories no longer are affected. The bad news: a few beaches are still experiencing high bacteria levels and have the "no swim" advisory in place.

Here are the beaches:

Brohard Beach

Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway

Venice Fishing Pier

Is your favorite beach affected?

You can always check out the Florida Department of Health's website for a list of public beaches and their water quality.

The interactive list and map will let you know which beaches have good, moderate or poor water quality and if there is an advisory issued for that beach.