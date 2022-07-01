FDH: No swim advisory issued for Palma Sola South

Water samples taken this week indicate there is an elevated level of enterococci bacteria.

BRADENTON, Fla — A no-swim advisory was issued for Palma Sola South Friday evening by the Florida Department of Health.

Water samples taken this week indicate there is an elevated level of enterococci bacteria, which can bring human disease, infections or rashes, according to the health department.

Enterococci bacteria are an indication of fecal pollution, which could be from stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife, and human sewage, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The county regularly monitors beach water quality through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The ban will be lifted once the levels are read as acceptable, the FDH explains.

Other Manatee County beaches are not under advisories.