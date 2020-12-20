Sheriff: Off-duty Manatee Couty deputy dies in crash

The sheriff's office asks you to keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own after an off-deputy was killed in a traffic crash.

"We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of one of our own today. This morning Deputy Antonio Hernandez died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash, while off duty," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Deputy Hernandez began working with the sheriff's office this July and had just recently completed his deputy training. Previously he worked with the Palmetto Police Department.

The sheriff's office asks you to keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.



