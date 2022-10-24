Sheriff: Man shot to death in Palmetto following argument

Deputies said they are still searching for the suspected shooter.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday in Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue East near 29th Street East and found the man lying in the driveway of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was unresponsive and died minutes after deputies — who administered CPR — arrived, the sheriff's office said.

One witness reportedly told deputies the 21-year-old got into an argument with another man about a mile away, was shot and drove himself to the home where he collapsed.

Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit (MHIU) reportedly have a few leads and are working on tracking down the suspected shooter, the agency said.

The sheriff's office said deputies believe the suspected shooter and man killed knew each other. And, the public is not in danger.