Toddler drowns in pond behind family's home in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. — A toddler was found unresponsive and floating in a pond Thursday in Manatee County.
The 2.5-year-old was discovered around 1:30 p.m. behind a family home on Founders Circle in Palmetto.
The boy's family pulled him from the water. Deputies and firefighters responded to the home and spent 20 minutes doing CPR. Sadly, the boy was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m.
First responders say the child's mom, grandmother and siblings were doing things around the home and lost track of the child.
