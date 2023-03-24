Police: Palmetto man arrested for shooting, killing person at homeless camp

The man had been shot multiple times, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting death at a homeless camp last week in Palmetto, the Palmetto Police Department explained in a news release.

On March 14, police were called to a homeless camp on the eastern outskirts of the city on reports of a dead person. Once on scene, they found the body of Kiefer Coxwell.

An investigation revealed the 34-year-old died the previous evening. He had been shot multiple times, according to the police department.

Police detectives and members of the Manatee County Multi-Agency Homicide Task Force worked together to investigate, which resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Eric Pompey Jr. of Palmetto.

According to police, Pompey and Coxwell knew each other.

Pompey is facing a second-degree homicide charge and was booked into the Manatee County Jail with no bond.

"Although detectives believe that Mr. Pompey acted alone, the investigation is still ongoing," the police department explained in the release.