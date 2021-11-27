Deputy: 3 people shot, transported to hospital after person opened fire into home

Two teens and a 44-year-old woman were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in Palmetto, a news release reports.

Deputies say a person stood in the front yard of the Palmetto house and fired "multiple shots" into the home.

Three people inside the house were reportedly struck by the bullets. The two teens and a 44-year-old woman were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, they were all reported to be recovering as of Saturday morning.

There was also a 5-year-old inside the home at the time of the shooting, the release explains. The child was unharmed.

Detectives say they believe the shooting was not random and was targeted for unknown reasons, as the home was the only one involved in the shooting.

No other details are available at this time while the investigation continues.