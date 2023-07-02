Parrish Community High receives 5th threat over span of a week

The students sheltered in place for thirty minutes while the campus was cleared by law enforcement.

PARRISH, Fla. — Students at Parrish Community High School were placed under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning after threats were made.

Manatee County Schools confirmed five threats have been made against the school in the past week.

The threats were reportedly made through an app called "Fortify Florida."

The students sheltered in place for thirty minutes while the campus was cleared by law enforcement. Parents were notified at the time of the threat and also when the campus was cleared.

The same school was evacuated a day before after receiving two bomb threats.

Speaking during a news conference at Parrish Community High School, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said that the person, or people, who made the two bomb threats used the same Fortify Florida app.

"[With this app] you can remain anonymous," Wells said. "The problem that we're having is that when they use the app, the host site might not be in the state of Florida.

"It pushes the information through one host site that's in California and we've located an IP address out in California. We got subpoenas out there now trying to gather that information."

Law enforcement says Crime Stoppers of Manatee County is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can give information that will lead to an arrest.

The FBI will be assisting the sheriff's office with their investigation in California and Romania, Wells mentioned.

Anyone with information regarding the bomb threats is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS. People can also submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.