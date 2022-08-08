Man accused of robbing, threatening to blow up Parrish bank arrested

A man deputies say was the accused robber's accomplice and drove the car they got away in has also been arrested.

PARRISH, Fla. — Two men have been arrested in connection to Monday's armed robbery and bomb threat at a Manatee County bank, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said 55-year-old Robert Frascella threatened to blow up the Fifth Third Bank in Parrish. Around 2:40 p.m. Frascella walked into the bank and walked straight to the counter, the sheriff's office said.

He then dropped a package on the counter along with a note demanding cash, deputies said.

According to the agency, the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the man walked out of the bank. Detectives said he left a blue backpack behind.

The sheriff's office said its bomb squad was able to take a "suspicious" box from the backpack and found only glassware inside. No explosives were found, deputies said.

Detectives said they learned 31-year-old Thomas Harris acted as the driver of the getaway car and helped Frascella plan the robbery.

Both men were later found and arrested, detectives said. Both are charged with armed robbery and false threat of an explosive device.

Detectives said "several pieces" of evidence were found with both men at the time of their arrest. And, the sheriff's office said some of the stolen money was found.