Police: Person found dead outside of Bradenton home after shooting

Authorities say the investigation of the murder is still in the early stages.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRADENTON, Fla. — A person was found dead Sunday evening outside a home in Bradenton, authorities say.

At around 7 p.m., officers arrived in the area of 17th Street Court East after receiving reports of a shooting, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.

Law enforcement says they then found a dead body outside of a home in the area where the shooting reportedly occurred.

Authorities have not yet identified the person who was killed. They also have not said if anyone else was injured or if the accused shooter has been arrested.

"The investigation is in the early stages," the police department said in a statement.

Police say more details about the incident will be released Monday, March 20.