Person injured after strong storms sweep through Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — As severe storms swept through parts of Tampa Bay, Manatee County EMS says at least one person was injured and several homes were damaged.
According to county authorities, the person was injured Saturday evening during a possible tornado near El Conquistador Parkway.
Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday evening in Manatee County.
The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado in that area.
Manatee County Public Safety says county EMS Chief Steve Litschauer was also on the scene and officials offered everyone impacted by the storm in the area assistance from the Red Cross.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
