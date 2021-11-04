Person injured after strong storms sweep through Bradenton

Manatee County Public Safety says it happened near El Conquistador Parkway.

BRADENTON, Fla. — As severe storms swept through parts of Tampa Bay, Manatee County EMS says at least one person was injured and several homes were damaged.

According to county authorities, the person was injured Saturday evening during a possible tornado near El Conquistador Parkway.

Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday evening in Manatee County.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado in that area.

Manatee County Public Safety says county EMS Chief Steve Litschauer was also on the scene and officials offered everyone impacted by the storm in the area assistance from the Red Cross.

Update: Manatee County Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer was also on scene. @MCGPublicSafety officials offered all residents impacted by the severe weather @RedCross assistance. — Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Have storm pics? Send to 10 Tampa Bay via our free app using the "Near Me" feature on the bottom right of the app.