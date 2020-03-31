BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Animal Services is giving out free pet food, kitty litter and treats at the Manatee County Cat Town in Bradenton.

They're trying to keep people and pets together, thanks to the donations from Florida State Animal Response Coalition, Chewy.com and the Greater Good.

Pet owners lined up outside Tuesday morning to get supplies distributed in plastic bags.

A woman holds several bags of pet food given to her at Manatee County Animal Services.

If you weren't able to stop by Tuesday, the giveaway will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day through April 3 or while supplies last.

