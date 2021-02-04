'Imminent uncontrolled release of wastewater' prompts evacuation alert in part of Manatee County

An estimated 480 million gallons of contaminated water is at risk of coming gushing out.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in part of Manatee County are being urged to evacuate due to an "imminent uncontrolled release of wastewater," according to an emergency alert sent to cell phones.

Crews have been at the former phosphate fertilizer processing plant in Piney Point, trying to release wastewater to keep it from collapsing. Now, there are worried about a potential uncontrolled release at Buckeye Road and Bud Rhoden Road following the discovery of a breakout of seepage around 4 p.m. Friday in the east wall of the NGS South containment area.

There are 480 million gallons of contaminated water behind a wall in that area. And, engineers say it's in danger of coming gushing out.

"Area of concern is south of Buckeye Road, from US 41 to O'Neil Road," the mobile alert said. "Make plans to evacuate immediately from the area."

Anyone in the effective area who has questions was asked to call 3-1-1 for additional information.

The Manatee County Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency.

The Department of Environmental Protection also issued its own emergency order in an effort to prevent any uncontrolled discharges that could harm the environment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.