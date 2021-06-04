Piney Point latest: Water continues to be pumped out of the retention pond

Crews are working to relieve stress on the pond by releasing about 22,000 gallons a minute.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A possible second leak was investigated; the state said late Monday afternoon there is only one identified area.

County leaders expected to give a 9 a.m. update

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried set to speak at 12:45 p.m.

The Manatee County Public Safety Department says the county has helped relocate 102 people who were in the evacuation zone

People who live in Manatee County can visit this link to see if they are affected by the current evacuation zone near the Piney Point reservoir.

A local state of emergency has been declared for Manatee County and parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Florida state and local leaders fear an "imminent" collapse of the retention pond at the former Piney Point phosphate processing plant in Manatee County.

People who live and work in the area are told to get out and stay away.

In addition to a "significant leak" at the bottom of the pool holding millions of gallons of water, several small breaches recently were found. The pool contains a mixture of process water, saltwater from the Port Manatee dredge project, rainfall and stormwater runoff.

Crews are working to relieve stress on the pond by releasing about 22,000 gallons a minute.

10 Tampa Bay is providing continuous coverage this week -- scroll down for the latest updates:

10:18 p.m. April 5: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state's highest-ranking Democrat, plans to hold a news conference at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Manatee County Public Safety Building.

She has called upon Gov. Ron DeSantis to convene the Florida Cabinet to address the Piney Point emergency.

Where is the evacuation zone?

The evacuation zone around the breached Piney Point reservoir includes about 316 homes, according to Manatee County leaders.

On Saturday, the county expanded U.S. 41's closure a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. It also expands south from Buckeye Road to Moccasin Wallow Road.

Moccasin Wallow Road will be closed west of 38th Avenue East.