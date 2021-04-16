Police: Manatee County substitute teacher arrested for child porn possession

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Manatee County substitute teacher has been arrested for possession of child pornography, Bradenton Police say.

Police say they worked with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force after getting credible information about the transmission of child porn.

Detectives say the investigation warranted digital and physical searches of 25-year-old John Wingate's home. Police say detectives found digital evidence of child porn.

On Friday, detectives charged Wingate with 30 counts of sexual performance by a child.

Police say Wingate is a substitute teacher for Manatee County schools; however, they aren't aware of his current employment status. 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the district.

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Michael Page at 941-932-9314. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for an up to $3,000 reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-634-8477 or submit a tip online here.