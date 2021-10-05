Police: Student who brought gun to school said it was an accident

According to police, the student said he owned the gun for self-defense.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton high school student was confronted by detectives after a suspicious bag containing a gun was found outside the school, police say.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, cameras at Manatee High School showed a 15-year-old student exiting the school and leaving the bag outside of a door.

When detectives arrived at the student's home they say he admitted the bag and gun were his. The student said he owned the gun for self-defense and forgot he had it inside his backpack, according to police.

The student was reported to be regretful and told detectives he had no intention of bringing the gun to school or harming anyone.

An investigation is still ongoing and criminal charges are pending, police say.