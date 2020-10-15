Port Manatee cargo trade thriving amid COVID-19 pandemic

The port reported nearly 55-percent growth for its 2020 fiscal year.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Port Manatee reports its cargo trade is thriving.

The port says it saw a surge of 54.6 percent at the end of its 2020 fiscal year as compared to last year.

“With container throughput more than doubling over the course of just two years, Port Manatee is increasingly fulfilling regional consumer demands for goods ranging from fresh produce to appliances,” said Carlos Buqueras, Port Manatee’s executive director. “As our dockside container yard expansion project advances toward mid-2021 completion, Port Manatee is positioning to continue to efficiently handle rapidly growing cargo volumes.”

The port says its container yard expansion is adding 9.3 acres to its existing 10-acre facility that adjoins the port's berth 12 and 14 docks.

Port Manatee says its container trade has been driven by its port-based World Direct Shipping, which has imported produce and other goods from Mexico since 2014. The trade growth has also been helped by Del Monte Fresh Produce Co., which the port says has been bringing Latin American fruit to the port for more than 40 years.

Still, while the port's container trade hasn't been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Port Manatee says other cargo sectors were negatively impacted. Overall, the total cargo tonnage was down 7.5 percent as opposed to what the port reported as a record-setting 10 million tons in 2019. The port also saw decreases in its overall liquid and dry bulk tonnage.

Despite that, the port saw an increase of more than 9 percent from its general cargo processing. Buqueras also said the amount of fuel moving through the port is going up now that people have begun to drive more.

What other people are reading right now: