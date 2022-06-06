Here's how you can recycle in Bradenton after curbside pick up ends

The recycling convenience centers will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

BRADENTON, Fla. — As of June 3, curbside recycling pick-up in Bradenton has ended. Instead, the city has opened 10 locations where people can drop off their recycled items at their own convenience.

Each center will have places to unload clean cans and plastic, but plastic bags or glass will not be accepted to recycle. There are also slots for cardboard to be recycled, but greasy pizza boxes are not allowed.

All recycling material needs to be clean and dry, the City of Bradenton stated on its website.

"About 60% of the recycling we pick up curbside is contaminated," their website stated. "If your recycling is 100% clean and dry and enough of your fellow residents are not as careful, the entire load can become contaminated with greasy pizza boxes, unclean cans, or plastic bags."

The City of Bradenton provided a full list of convenience centers where you can drop off your recycling material:

East end of San Ortebello Drive adjacent to the elevated water tower

100 22nd St. NE in the parking area adjacent to the city lift station

1000 24th St. E. adjacent to the Dream Center

Cordova Lakes Dead End at 38th Ave. W./61st St. W. (will replace yard waste container there)

17th Ave. W. Park at Wares Creek, adjacent to lift station

Lewis Park parking lot, 3120 1st Ave. W.

Meadowcroft Community Center, 58th St. West & 15th Ave. West

Palma Sola Causeway, 9800 SR 64 W, adjacent to solid waste dumpster

28th St. W. Park @ 2718 13th Ave. W., at the opening in split rail fence

Red Cross Building Loop Road 2905 59th St. W.

Recycling convenience centers are in place after the City of Bradenton announced city crews will no longer collect recycling products from the blue bins on the curbs of peoples' homes due to a staffing shortage.

"We believe that citizens who choose to continue recycling at the convenience centers are more likely to contribute clean recyclable goods," the City of Bradenton posted on their website.