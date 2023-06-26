Officials begin first phase of repairing Anna Maria Island water main break

Phase one of the emergency repairs will include replacing and installing a new pipe in the area, officials say.

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Officials in Manatee County say they are launching the first phase of repairing the water main break that's been impacting water use on Anna Maria Island.

Phase one of the emergency repairs will include replacing and installing a new pipe in the area, officials say.

The completion of the first step to get things back on track is expected by Friday, June 30. However, officials say people living in the area, vacationers and businesses are being asked to conserve water as much as possible for the time being.

A catastrophic water main break back on June 19 caused a temporary loss of water pressure to Anna Maria Island. Some customers lost water service altogether for some time.

The water main line located on Anna Maria Island Bridge that leads into Anna Maria Island blew out and luckily no one was hurt at the time.

North River Fire Rescue donated a 2,000-plus gallon tanker to serve as a backup water supply in the case of a fire emergency. A water boat also stood by to use salt water to put out a fire if needed.

There was a temporary loss of water pressure in Holmes Beach, another city on Anna Maria Island, and in the city of Anna Maria. However, that was restored quickly, officials said. Utility crews responded quickly and capped the water main off and pressure was restored to the island.

Phase two of repairs is expected to begin after the Independence Day weekend, but crews say it could still take several weeks before everything is fixed and completed.