BRADENTON, Fla. — The search is on for a missing woman who is unable to care for herself, deputies said.

Rhonda Villafranca, 29, last was seen walking away from her home on 25th Street West after she got into an argument with her mother, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

She last was seen wearing a black shirt, camo shorts and pink/purple glitter shoes.

Anyone with information about Villafranca's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.

