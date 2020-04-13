BRADENTON, Fla. — The search is on for a missing woman who is unable to care for herself, deputies said.
Rhonda Villafranca, 29, last was seen walking away from her home on 25th Street West after she got into an argument with her mother, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
She last was seen wearing a black shirt, camo shorts and pink/purple glitter shoes.
Anyone with information about Villafranca's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.
What other people are reading right now:
- These essential workers could get $25,000 in hazard pay under 'Hero Fund' plan
- Union: Chief said deputy's coronavirus death caused by homosexual events
- IRS deposits first economic aid payments
- FedEx worker sanitizes package before delivering to immunocompromised home
- Publix employee at South Pasadena store tests positive for coronavirus
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter