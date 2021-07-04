Palmetto police, US Marshals looking for man wanted in deadly 2014 shooting

Ricardo Garcia Jr. fired upon a person who he thought had gotten into a fight with him, police say.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Investigators announced they are looking for a man wanted in a deadly shooting that happened more than seven years ago.

Ricardo Garcia Jr., 28, at some point got into a fight with someone on March 22, 2014, at The Hall night club, according to the Palmetto Police Department. He eventually caught up to a car on Haban Boulevard as it neared U.S. 41 and fired upon it, thinking that person was inside, police said.

It wasn't the case. Javare Thomas, a backseat passenger, was hit in the head by gunfire. Thomas today would be 33 years old.

His friends took him to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Garcia following years of investigating. The department's detectives, including the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, are looking for him.

Once arrested, he'll be charged with first-degree murder, according to the department.

Anyone who has information about Garcia's whereabouts or knows anything about the shooting is asked to call the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or Detective Joe Rogers at 941-920-3849.

To remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a reward, contact the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.