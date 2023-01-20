FDOT to hold open house for roadway improvement project in Manatee County

The project, which is scheduled to begin sometime in February, will include a roundabout at 23rd Street West in Palmetto.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will hold an open house on Jan. 24 to share information on an upcoming construction project on U.S. Highway 41 from 17th Street to Bayshore Road.

The open house will be held from 5- 7 p.m. at the Palmetto City Hall, according to a news release. Community members will be able to view the project's exhibits and speak with FDOT staff.

The project, which is scheduled to begin sometime in February, will include a roundabout at 23rd Street West in Palmetto.