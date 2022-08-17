Have you seen Robert? Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old

Robert McGinley was last seen in the Bradenton area on Wednesday.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old man on Wednesday who was last seen leaving his home at 9:30 a.m. in Bradenton, deputies say.

Robert McGinley left his home on Tahitian Drive in a 2018 blue Ford Escape with the Florida license plate Y96YZY, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities say he is 5-foot, 3-inches, weighs about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.

The 81-year-old reportedly suffers from multiple conditions and has gone missing in the past.