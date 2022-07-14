The people's choice: Robinson Nature Preserve earns travel honor

The preserve is the result of a project that took 487 acres of farmland and restored it back to a coastal and wetland habitat, the website says.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hard work really does pay off. Manatee County's Robinson Preserve was recently added to Tripadvisor's '2022 Traveler's Choice' top 10% of attractions worldwide.

This honor comes after many glowing reviews were left from visitors leaving remarks like “nature at its best” and “the type of place you must go see,” the county wrote in a statement.

The preserve is a project that took 487 acres of farmland and restored it back to a coastal and wetland habitat, according to its website.

Currently, visitors can enjoy:

Kayaking

Paddleboarding

Pedal kayaks

Biking

Trail walking

Bird watching

Fishing

Skateboarding

A children's playground

A covered pavilion

For more information about the preserve, visit here.

Conservation efforts in Florida are very prominent in the community. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would be approving 10 land and conservation easement acquisitions to protect more than 17,000 acres of the state's environment.

In a news release, the governor said the land will be managed and monitored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Seven parcels that were approved, totaling 16,706 acres, are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, the state explained. The untouched stretch of land is considered crucial in allowing animals to migrate across the state.

The announcement was the second time thousands of acres were acquired for the corridor since the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act was signed into law last year.

In April 2021, Florida lawmakers approved the legislation and set aside more than $300 million to protect wildlife corridors under the Florida Forever land conservation program. In September 2021, DeSantis announced that nearly 20,000 acres of land would be conserved as part of the corridor.