You can help: Salvation Army Angel Tree program needs gifts for children

The Salvation Army set up online registries through Amazon and Walmart, making it easy to send a gift to Tampa Bay area children.

BRADENTON, Fla. — This time of year, the Salvation Army enlists local businesses to put up Angel Trees to help ensure kids have a happy holiday season.

But because of the pandemic, many businesses that normally take part are closed or not able to participate.

In Manatee County, 1,800 kids were signed up for the Angel Tree program, but so far, the Salvation Army only has gifts for about half of them. The Salvation Army has made it simple to help, and you don't even have to leave your home.

It now has online registries with Walmart and Amazon, so you can pick the items and have them shipped directly to Salvation Army Manatee.

"They just need something to be normal. And wouldn’t it be great to wake for them to wake up Christmas morning and see packages under the tree?" said Kelly French with the Salvation Army.

The big need right now, she says, is toys for girls aged 6-8, plus clothes and shoes for boys aged 6-8.

Click or tap here to visit the registries.

