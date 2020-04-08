Manatee County elementary school employees sent home on first day back after testing positive for COVID-19

Leaders with the Manatee County School District said everyone who had direct contact with the person who tested positive were sent home to quarantine for 14 days.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some employees at a Manatee County elementary school are already experiencing what it will be like if somebody tests positive for COVID-19.

That's because on Monday, their first day back for the 2020-2021 school year, an employee at Samoset Elementary School learned they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Leaders with the Manatee County School District said everyone who had direct contact with the person who tested positive was sent home to quarantine for 14 days. School district leaders said employees who didn't have direct contact with the person who tested positive were allowed to go back to the school Tuesday.

Parts of the school were closed for disinfecting.

Last month, the Manatee County Schools Board voted to delay the start of the school year by a week. Classes have now been pushed back from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17.

Students K-6 will also have the option to do a hybrid of in-person and online learning if they choose.

The district updated its proposed reopening plans after receiving more than 21,000 survey responses from parents, employees and citizens.

The most recent proposal has face mask requirements for everyone inside all school and district buildings as well as on school transportation.

All students and staff are required to wear masks or a face covering.

