Coast Guard looking into what caused massive oil spill at SeaPort Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard has launched an investigation into an oil spill in the waterways at SeaPort Manatee.

USCG Officials said the spill was discovered Friday and teams swung into action working overnight into Saturday and throughout Sunday.

Clean-up efforts also continued Monday as crews worked to make sure all traces of crude oil were removed. So far crews have removed more than 14,000 gallons of oil-water mixture.

But authorities said they still have many questions as they look to locate the source of the oil. They also said while there is no new spill, they have yet to determine the exact amount of oil that was spilled into the waterway.

"The oil started coming through and you can see that same film come through and the fish pushed right out of there," Todd Young, a charter boat operator said.

Young said he was with a group of clients on a fishing tour when they came upon the spill but had not realized it immediately. He said he turned his boat around quickly because he thought it was gasoline. But he has briefly come into contact with the crude oil and his boat suffered some consequences.

"I had to scrub it for a solid three hours, like a couple of inches at a time. It doesn't look like there's any damage to the paint or anything, it's just that really nasty sticky stuff that's there that grabs onto whatever it touches," Young said.

Pollution response teams also worked to clean off crude oil from the hulls of some of the impacted ships docked at the port.

"The expert responders are using absorbent boom they're also vacuuming the oil from the water and any type of debris. They are picking it up," said Nicole J. Groll, Public Affairs, United States Coast Guard.

Young said the impact on the environment is of great concern.

"The more important thing would be the seagrass and how that's going to affect it," he said.

Officials said the spill had been contained to the port area with about 1400 feet of boom.

"We are grateful that it is right out of the porch so that's that's one huge relief and because I got contain so quickly any type of spread was minimalized," said Groll.

The oil-water mixture is being put in HAZMAT containers and transported for proper disposal.