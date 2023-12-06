Have you seen Daniel? Search underway for Manatee County child part of investigation

Authorities believe he could be with his father, Maynor Daniel Perez Martinez.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 4-year-old boy who is part of an active investigation, the agency said Monday.

The boy who goes by Daniel has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with an astronaut and planets.

It's believed he could be with his father, Maynor Daniel Perez Martinez, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the child's location is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.