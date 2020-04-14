BRADENTON, Fla — Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a missing Bradenton man.
Michael Smith, 53, left his home on the 6900 block of 74th Street Circle East shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say he may be traveling-out-of-state in his white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.
According to the sheriff's office, Smith suffers from a variety of medical and emotional issues and does not have his cell phone or medications.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011
