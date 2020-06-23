Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man

Deputies says he has health issues and memory problems.

MANATEE, Fla — Deputies in Manatee County are asking for your help in finding a missing 79-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been activated for Delbert W. Brower.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Brower left his home in the Manatee Oaks neighborhood sometime after 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said he last spoke to his daughter over the phone and sounded disoriented. Later calls to Delbert’s cell phone went directly to voicemail and deputies were notified.

Deputies believe Brower may have driven his red 2017 Hyundai Elantra (FL#YH60W) to the Port St. Lucie area. The sheriff's office says he has health issues and problems with his memory.

Anyone with information on Brower's whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

What other people are reading right now: