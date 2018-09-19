PALMETTO, Fla. -- One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 near I-275 in Manatee County.
The incident, apparently involving a semi-truck that crashed into the I-275 on-ramp, happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement closed the right lane on northbound I-75. In addition, the ramp to I-275 is closed. Its structural integrity is being monitored before it can reopen.
Drivers are advised to use U.S. 41 to get onto northbound I-275 toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge instead.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
