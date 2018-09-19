PALMETTO, Fla. -- One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 near I-275 in Manatee County.

The incident, apparently involving a semi-truck that crashed into the I-275 on-ramp, happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement closed the right lane on northbound I-75. In addition, the ramp to I-275 is closed. Its structural integrity is being monitored before it can reopen.

Drivers are advised to use U.S. 41 to get onto northbound I-275 toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge instead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Here's a look at the fatal crash in #Palmetto involving a semi. Again, the ramp from NB I-75 to NB I-275 is closed. pic.twitter.com/xQto2SjsR9 — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) September 19, 2018

There may be damage to the overpass. Use US-41 to get onto NB I-275 instead. https://t.co/2P43ajve2c — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) September 19, 2018

